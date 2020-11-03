Xfinity Sports Desk: What to watch for this week in Houston sports

HOUSTON – Sports may be an afterthought this week with Election Day on Tuesday, but there’s still plenty going on in the Houston Area.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest things going on in sports this week.

REVITALIZED HOUSTON OPEN

Houston’s golf tournament is back in front of the Masters, suddenly drawing the best of the best to Memorial Park. It’s a new venue, with a new sponsor in Vivint and now the Houston Open will bring the best players in the world.

No. 1 ranked Dustin Johnson will be teeing it up in Houston, as well four-time Major Champion Brooks Koepka. Koepka even helped design the golf course for this week’s tournament. Defending champ Lanto Griffin is back and will face off against fan-favorite superstar Phil Mickelson, plus Texan Jordan Spieth and multiple major winners like Padraig Harrington and Zach Johnson.

The field has 28 major championships among them.

TEXANS ON THE ROAD

The Texans might make some trades on Monday and Tuesday, but either way, they have a divisional matchup against the only team the 1-6 Texans have beat this season. The Texans head to Jacksonville for a Sunday game.

Houston’s playoff hopes are more than likely dead, but at this point, players can show what they can do as there will be a lot of roster decisions for 2021.

ROCKETS NEW COACH STARTS

The Houston Rockets welcome new head coach Stephen Silas and could introduce him at some point this week. Silas has been a longtime assistant and is getting his first opportunity as head coach.

The son of longtime coach Paul Silas will have to work with superstar filled roster, and help try to build a championship roster around James Harden and Russell Westbrook.