GCCISD Magazine Feature: Bring Your Racket

Goose Creek CISD court stars are ready to put up their best serve this Fall as Team Tennis gets underway, and as they also prepare for a solid Spring season. See who are some of the GCCISD Tennis stars to watch this Fall.

Baytown Sterling

Head Coach: John Tremmel (7th Year)
Top Returning Girls: Abigail Vincent, Crystal Smith
Top Returning Boys: Brian Ward, Steven Mauro
Team Goal: Finish Top 2 in District; Deep Playoff Run
Team Motto: "One Goal-One Team"

Goose Creek Memorial

Head Coach: Ismael Dutchover (13th Year)
Top Returning Girls: Devyn Vyoral, Lily Cisneros
Top Returning Boys: Nathan Loose, Harsh Agrawal
Team Goal: Make Team Tennis Playoffs
Team Motto: "Champions Train...Losers Complain!"

Baytown Lee

Head Coach: Brandon Funderburg (7th Year)
Top Returning Girls: Baylee Dixon, Tyshawna Rivers
Top Returning Boys: Salvador Garcia, Tyler Landreau
Team Goal: Participation and Learning Fundamentals
Team Motto: "Go Ganders!"

