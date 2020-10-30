GCCISD Magazine Feature: Bring Your Racket

Goose Creek CISD court stars are ready to put up their best serve this Fall as Team Tennis gets underway, and as they also prepare for a solid Spring season. See who are some of the GCCISD Tennis stars to watch this Fall.

Baytown Sterling

Head Coach: John Tremmel (7th Year)

Top Returning Girls: Abigail Vincent, Crystal Smith

Top Returning Boys: Brian Ward, Steven Mauro

Team Goal: Finish Top 2 in District; Deep Playoff Run

Team Motto: "One Goal-One Team"

Goose Creek Memorial

Head Coach: Ismael Dutchover (13th Year)

Top Returning Girls: Devyn Vyoral, Lily Cisneros

Top Returning Boys: Nathan Loose, Harsh Agrawal

Team Goal: Make Team Tennis Playoffs

Team Motto: "Champions Train...Losers Complain!"

Baytown Lee

Head Coach: Brandon Funderburg (7th Year)

Top Returning Girls: Baylee Dixon, Tyshawna Rivers

Top Returning Boys: Salvador Garcia, Tyler Landreau

Team Goal: Participation and Learning Fundamentals

Team Motto: "Go Ganders!"