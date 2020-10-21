Xfinity Sports Desk: 3 things to watch in Houston sports this week

HOUSTON – Greetings from the Xfinity Sports Desk and KPRC Channel 2 Sports.

Here is what’s happening on the sports scene across Houston this week and the days ahead.

ROCKETS

The search for a new Head Coach continues. The pace has been slow and some interesting names like Tyronn Lue have already landed new gigs as he took the Clippers job. Tuesday the Pacers filled their slot and the Pelicans are still available. The Rockets brass, including Owner Tilman Fertitta and now former GM Daryl Morey, hope to wrap up their search.

Top candidates include Jeff Van Gundy who coached the Rockets from 2003 through the 2007 season along with John Lucas.

Stay tuned.

ASTROS

The season is over as they fell short in game 7 of the ALCS Saturday to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Astros finished the regular season 29-31 but made a great run beating the Twins in the Wild Card round, The A’s in the ALDS and nearly taking down the Rays rallying from an 0-3 deficit to tie the series and force game seven in San Diego.

Now, the offseason begins for the club and that means dealing with the potential free agency loss of George Springer who will receive mega-offers from multiple teams. The Astros and General Manager James Click said they want Springer but, of course, the dollars could get in the way.

Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick are also free agents.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

The regular season is flying by after getting off to a late start. Programs continue to have COVID-19 procedures in place and health is the number one concern as the winter approaches and concerns intensify locally, regionally and across the country. The Friday Football Frenzy rolls on each Friday night for several more weeks, bringing you the best high school football coverage in Houston with all of the top highlights, score, cheerleaders and bands under the Friday Night Lights!

That's it from the Xfinity Sports Desk and KPRC Channel 2 Sports!