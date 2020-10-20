How social media is reacting to the Jeff Luhnow interview

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Vanessa Richardson got an exclusive one-on-one interview with former Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow. It’s his first sit-down with a reporter since the team’s cheating scandal that got him fired.

Luhnow admitted that cheating happened, but said he had no knowledge of it. He said he felt like he was a scapegoat.

You can watch a replay of our special report here and the full, 37-minute interview here.

There’s been plenty of reaction on social media to the Luhnow interview. Here are some of them.

WARNING: Some of these posts contain language that some might find objectionable.

