How social media is reacting to the Jeff Luhnow interview

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Jeff Luhnow, Astros, Baseball, Local, MLB
Former Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow (right) answers questions during an interview with KPRC 2's Vanessa Richardson (left).
HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Vanessa Richardson got an exclusive one-on-one interview with former Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow. It’s his first sit-down with a reporter since the team’s cheating scandal that got him fired.

Luhnow admitted that cheating happened, but said he had no knowledge of it. He said he felt like he was a scapegoat.

You can watch a replay of our special report here and the full, 37-minute interview here.

There’s been plenty of reaction on social media to the Luhnow interview. Here are some of them.

WARNING: Some of these posts contain language that some might find objectionable.

