Here are all the national sporting events coming to Houston during the next 6 years

HOUSTON – Several national sporting events are making their way to the city of Houston over the next several years.

This year, Houston was planning to host the 2020 NCAA Regionals but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns.

Here are all the national sporting events coming to Space City over the next six years:

The 2023 Final Four at NRG Park.

The 2024 Division III Football Championship, the Stagg Bowl.

The 2025 Women’s Division III Golf Championships.

The 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Regional at Toyota Center.

"Once again, Houston proves that we are a great city to host major sports events,'' said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in a written statement. “We have world-class venues, hotels, and great amenities to welcome the teams, officials, and fans who will travel here. I thank the NCAA for selecting Houston as a host city for the 2026 Regional, the 2024 Stagg Bowl and another Division III Women’s Golf Championship.”