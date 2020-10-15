VYPE Play of the Week (Week 7): Opening Kickoff Sets Tone In Antonian's Latest Win

Check out the VYPE Play of the Week from Week 7 of the 2020 Texas High School Football season. It was voted on by you, the fans! This week's play comes from a Friday matchup. Gabriel Foltz's 95-yard opening kickoff touchdown return launched Antonian College Preparatory's 49-10 win against San Antonio Christian School.

Come back every Tuesday for our weekly Play of the Week poll and every Thursday to see who won.

Week 7 Play of the Week www.youtube.com

