THE RANKINGS: CE King enters Class 6A Top 20; big matchups this weekend

Last weekend was a light slate of big games.

The most newsworthy upset was CE King knocking off No. 17 Ridge Point 31-21. Now the Panthers enter VYPE's Top 20 for the first time this year.

Four of the Top 20 did not play last weekend as a result of a COVID postponement or a bye week.

This week, however, is loaded with big games that include No. 1 North Shore facing No. 1 Manvel in Class 5A. No. 3 Westfield has tough matchup with Spring, while No. 7 Tomball Memorial has a cross-town battle against Tomball at Kyle Field.

The undercard to North Shore vs Manvel is No. 12 Dawson facing No. 15 Pearland at The Rig.

Here is the VYPE Top 20

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs (3-0) (Defeated Willis 48-21; Next Up Manvel)

No. 2 Katy Tigers (3-0) (Defeated Seven Lakes 59-3; Next Up Tompkins Postponed)

No. 3 Westfield Mustangs (2-0) (Defeated Davis 33-6; Next Up Spring)

No. 4 Katy Taylor Mustangs (3-0) (Defeated Morton Ranch 31-14; Next Up Seven Lakes)

No. 5 Bridgeland Bears (3-0) (Defeated Langham Creek 42-8; Next Up Cy Woods)

No. 6 Cy-Fair Bobcats (3-0) (Defeated Stratford 45-0; Up Next Cy Creek)

No. 7 Tomball Memorial Wildcats(3-0) (Defeated Deer Park 69-35; Next Up Tomball)

No. 8 Klein Collins Tigers (1-1) (Defeated George Ranch 28-21; Open)

No. 9 Atascocita Eagles (0-1) (DNP; Open)

No. 10 Dickinson Gators (1-0) (DNP; Next Up Postponed)

No. 11 Katy Tompkins Falcons (3-0) (Defeated Cinco Ranch 55-0; Up Next Katy Postponed)

No. 12 Pearland Dawson Eagles (3-0) (Defeated Hastings 52-0; Next Up Pearland)

No. 13 Mayde Creek Rams (3-0) (Defeated FB Dulles 28-7; Next Up Cinco Ranch)

No. 14 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (3-0) (Defeated Bush61-12; Next Up Channelview

No. 15 Pearland Oilers (3-0) (Defeated Strake Jesuit; Next Up Dawson)

No. 16 Grand Oaks Grizzlies (3-0) (Defeated Kingwood Park; Up Next FB Austin)

No. 17 Cypress Ranch Mustangs (2-1) (Defeated Cy Lakes 56-0; Up Next Cy Falls)

No. 18 Shadow Creek Sharks (0-2) (DNP; Open)

No. 19 Klein Cain Hurricanes (1-1) (DNP; Next Up Klein)

No. 20 CE King Panthers (3-0) (Beat Ridge Point 31-21; Next Up Huntsville)