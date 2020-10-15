Are Paetow, Lee, Lake Creek for real? The Class 5A Top 10

The Manvel Mavericks are the No. 1 Class 5A team in Houston for good reason. The Mavs are going to find out how good they are this weekend as they host North Shore on Freedom Field.

Foster is a big of an unknown because they have only one game in the book. FB Marshall got the offense rolling against Galena Park while Magnolia surprised College Station. It doesn't get much easier as they play Lufkin this weekend.

Hightower heads way north to play Class 6A The Woodlands, while Lake Creek shocked Class 6A FB Travis last weekend.

The undercard this weekend is No. 7 Baytown Lee vs No. 10 La Porte. Is Lee for real?

VYPE 5A Top 10

No. 1 Manvel Mavericks (2-0) Defeated Alief Taylor 35-13; Next Up North Shore

No. 2 Foster Falcons (1-0) DNP; Next Up Terry

No. 3 Katy Paetow Panthers (2-0) DNP; Next Up Kempner

No. 4 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (2-0) Defeated Galena Park 62-0; Next Up Northside

No. 5 Magnolia Bulldogs (2-1) Defeated College Station 27-16; Next Up Lufkin

No. 6 Fort Bend Hightower (0-1) DNP; Next Up The Woodlands

No. 7 Baytown Lee (3-0) Friensdwood 30-23; Next Up La Porte

No. 8 Angleton (3-0) Defeated Lamar Consol 22-20; Open

No. 9 Lake Creek (2-1) Defeated FB Travis 30-29; Up Next Legacy

No. 10 La Porte (2-1) Lost to Port Arthur Memorial; Next Up Lee

Others to Watch: Fulshear (3-0), Willowridge (2-0), FB Kempner