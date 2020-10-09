VYPE Austin UIL 5A Volleyball Rankings (10/9)

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school volleyball season coverage continues with updated area UIL 5A rankings. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage in the coming days.

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings:



#1 Dripping Springs: 6-2 (Preseason: #1)

#2 Liberty Hill: 7-2 (Preseason: #6)



#3 Cedar Park: 4-3 (Preseason: #2)

#4 Austin Anderson: 6-0 (Preseason: NR)

#5 Leander Rouse: 5-5 (Preseason: #4)

#6 Austin Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders: 7-0 (Preseason: NR)

#7 Austin McCallum: 6-1 (Preseason: #7)

#8 Georgetown: 5-4 (Preseason: #3)

#9 Pflugerville Hendrickson: 6-3 (Preseason: NR)

#10 Pflugerville Connally: 5-4 (Preseason: #8)

Fell out: Georgetown East View (Preseason: #5), Pflugerville (Preseason: #9) and Lockhart (Preseason: #10)

Honorable Mentions: Leander Glenn, Kyle Lehman, Austin Northeast Early College, Bastrop and Buda Johnson

Photo by Henry Huey for VYPE Media.

