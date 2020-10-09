DFW Football: Week 7 Friday, Saturday Quick Looks

If Thursday night was the appetizer for the Week 7 meal, then the rest of the week's games are going to be unimaginably berserk especially considering a matchup of the nation's Top 2 teams.

IMG Academy vs. #2 Duncanville

Despite this game being on Saturday, it gets top billing here - and pretty much everywhere. The nation's unanimous No. 1-ranked team - IMG Academy (Florida) - makes its first trek to Texas since 2015 when it beat DeSoto 47-29 (also beat Prestonwood in 2014). Duncanville is playing against a high-profile, national traveling team after downing St. John's out of Washington D.C. Duncanville is ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Top 25 and No. 6 in MaxPreps. IMG is 4-0 and has scored no less than 45 points in a game this season. Duncanville played its first game last week and dominated South Oak Cliff.

The matchup's big question: Can Duncanville do again what it did last year in this type of matchuo with its suffocating defense?

#5 Allen vs. #12 Cedar Hill

Friday's biggest game is an state-ranked matchup between two area powers as Allen journeys to play Cedar Hill. Allen, we think, has found its quarterback for the year in General Booty (nephew of former USC quarterback John David Booty) after thumping Humble Atascocita last week while Cedar Hill needed some late-game heroics to take down Arlington for a season-opening win. Last year, Allen roared out to a big lead, fended off a bit of a rally and won comfortably at home against Cedar Hill, and Allen has a habit of performing well in marquee matchups.

The matchup's big question: Can Cedar Hill avenge last year's loss and end Allen's regular season win streak at 77?



Coppell vs. #2 Highland Park

Finally, the season begins for No. 2 Highland Park (5A Division I) after the delay and cancellations due to COVID. There are a lot of questions about this team as it graduated a lot from last year's team that fell in the regional semifinals. Coppell is off to a 2-0 start after a being a bit down a year ago. Highland Park is the only ranked 5A team that hasn't played a game, so there could be a little rust to shake off for the Scots early on.

The matchup's big question: Is Brayden Schager ready to take the reigns of the Highland Park offense?



Celina vs. Aubrey

District 4-4A Division II play begins for these two rivals. Aubrey is 5-1 and have played well in the early season while Celina is 1-3, but hasn't played a game in nearly a month due to cancellations. Aubrey is looking for its first win against Celina is quite some time. By all accounts, Aubrey hasn't beat Celina at any point from past the 2004 season (source: MaxPreps). These teams haven't played since 2017 with Celina escaping 24-22.

The matchup's big question: Can Aubrey prove itself to be a legit team and take down a rival?



Argyle Liberty Christian vs. Frisco Reedy

Frisco Reedy was set to play Denton Ryan - a state power - but had to adjust when COVID broke out in that program and now faces a struggling Argyle Liberty Christian. Liberty Christian has given up more than 50 points in both of its games this year. Reedy was shut out last week against Frisco so something will have to give this week.

The matchup's big question: Can Argyle Liberty Christian get out of its defensive funk to begin the season?



#2 Fort Worth Nolan vs. Plano Prestonwood

Talk about adjusting on the fly. Both Fort Worth Nolan (No. 2 in Private School) and Prestonwood had their games canceled this week, so the teams moved their November 13 game up to this week. Nolan took down Midland Christian last week while Prestonwood is 1-1 after a 38-point win over Fort Worth Southwest last week.

The matchup's big question: Which team can adjust better to the change in opponent?

