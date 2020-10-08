VYPE Play of the Week (Week 6): Trick Play Sets Up Hays' 1st Win

Check out the VYPE Play of the Week from Week 6 of the 2020 Texas High School Football season. It was voted on by you, the fans! This week's play comes from a Friday matchup. Bryant Lewis' touchdown off a trick play came at an important moment in the second quarter and ultimately set up the Hays Rebels' first victory of 2020 (45-28 against Dripping Springs).

Come back every Tuesday for our weekly Play of the Week poll and every Thursday to see who won.

Week 6 Play of the Week www.youtube.com

