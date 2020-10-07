The Stars of Spring Branch ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great athletes in Spring Branch ISD. VYPE highlights five athletes or teams from Spring Branch ISD in this edition of SBISD Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.

Spring Woods Football!!

How about those TIgers! Spring Woods is off to a 2-0 start to the 2020 season. What a way to begin the season for Keith Cripps' squad. The two wins match the total number of wins for the program over the previous two seasons. Heading into this fall, Spring Woods had posted a 2-27 mark. The last two-win season for the Tigers came in 2016. This is the first time Spring Woods has started a year 2-0 since doing that in 2012 - also the last time they won three games in a single season. Cripps was also recently chosen as the Houston Texans Houston Methodist Coach of the Week!

Memorial Golf

The Lady Mustangs finished 2nd at the Lake Creek Fall Kickoff at April Sound CC. @EmorieEvans finished 3rd individually with a round of 86. Big thanks to @LakeCreekgolf1 for having us today. pic.twitter.com/usgSfXSpfZ — Houston Memorial Girls Golf (@HouMHSGirlsGolf) October 5, 2020

The golfers are hitting the links ... and isn't the weather perfect for that right now. Memorial played in the Lake Creek Fall Kickoff this past week and took second place overall at the event. Emorie Evans shot an 86 to place third overall. Good to see the golfers back on the course.

Stratford Tennis

Varsity and JV both improve to 4-1 in district with a 19-0 win over Cy Creek! Way to play, Spartans! pic.twitter.com/GNAPTsi0xq — Stratford Tennis (@TennisStratford) October 7, 2020

The Spartans just keep it rolling! A 19-0 victory over Cypress Creek pushed the group to 4-1 in district play this team tennis season. This team has the pieces to make a run for College Station this fall. Be on the lookout for the Spartans come playoff time.

Northbrook XC

At the Grand Oaks Grizzly Invitational, Northbrook was well represented by Ruby Tepozotlan and Ashley Espinoza. Finishing 33rd overall was Tepozotlan, who posted a time of 25:15, which was a 38-second improvement on her previous personal best. For Espinoza, she finished 37th overall with a time of 25:33.10, which was an improvement of a whopping 1 minute and 37 seconds. Both are impressive improvements!

Reco Griffin - Stratford

Let's give a defensive player his due! Through two games, Reco Griffin ranks fifth among District 17-6A defensive players in tackles with 20. Twelve of those have been solo tackles. Watch for him as he climbs the stat sheet this season.

