On Top: VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A & 5A Football Rankings (10/7)

The season has taken off for almost all San Antonio schools, with a few schools jumping back in to practice this past Monday. There have been some nail-biters, blowouts, and down to the wire games so far- Welcome back Texas High School Football! Congratulations to all the teams who have made this round of the top 10 teams in the area.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Football Rankings:

#1 San Antonio Brandeis (Previously: 2)

#2 San Antonio Brennan (Previously: 4)

#3 Smithson Valley (Previously: 7)

#4 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 6)



#5 San Antonio Johnson (Previously: 10)

#6 Converse Judson (Previously: 1)

#7 New Braunfels (Previously: NR)

#8 San Antonio Wagner (Previously: 8)

#9 San Antonio Churchill (Previously: NR)

#10 Schertz Clemens (Previously: 5)

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Football Rankings:

#1 Boerne Champion (Previously: 1)

#2 San Antonio Southside (Previously: 6)

#3 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: NR)

#4 Seguin (Previously: 7)

#5 Brackenridge (Previously: 4)

#6 San Antonio Veterans Memorial (Previously: 3)

#7 Floresville (Previously: NR)

#8 Medina Valley (Previously: NR)

#9 San Antonio Burbank (Previously: 8)

#10 Alamo Heights (Previously: 9)



UIL 6A, UIL 5A Division I and UIL 5A Division II Honorable Mentions: San Antonio Roosevelt, San Antonio Harlan, San Antonio Madison, Helotes O'Connor, San Antonio Warren, San Antonio Lanier, Cibolo Steele, San Antonio Stevens, San Antonio Jay, Harlandale and

