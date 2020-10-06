VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20: Week 2

The 2020 Texas High School Football season for Class 6A teams is officially moving into Week 3!

More districts are slated to get going this week but we already have teams that are heading into game three of the year. There are still some games being moved around but the majority of Class 6A teams in H-Town are battling it out!

With that being said here are VYPE's newest Class 6A Top 20 for the City of Houston!

VYPE Houston Top 20 6A Teams (10-06-2020)

No. 1 (1) North Shore Mustangs (2-0) (Defeated Klein Collins 30-23)

No. 2 (2) Katy Tigers (2-0) (Defeated Cy Woods 66-21)

No. 3 (3) Westfield Mustangs (1-0) (Defeated Fort Bend Hightower 38-28)

No. 4 (6) Katy Taylor Mustangs (2-0) (Defeated George Ranch 26-14)

No. 5 (8) Bridgeland Bears (2-0) (Defeated Shadow Creek 27-21)

No. 6 (9) Cy-Fair Bobcats (2-0) (Defeated Cy Park 44-27)

No. 7 (4) Atascocita Eagles (0-1) (Lost to Allen 52-27)

No. 8 (5) Klein Collins Tigers (0-1) (Lost to North Shore 30-23)

No. 9 (11)Tomball Memorial Wildcats(2-0) (Defeated Beaumont West Brook 66-63)

No. 10 (10)Dickinson Gators (1-0) (Defeated Ridge Point 38-21)

No. 11 (13)Katy Tompkins Falcons (2-0) (Defeated Clear Springs 10-7)

No. 12 (14) Pearland Dawson Eagles (2-0) (Defeated Cy Falls 34-10)

No. 13 (7)Shadow Creek Sharks (0-2) (Lost to Bridgeland 27-21)

No. 14 (15) Cypress Ranch Mustangs (1-1) (Defeated Cy Ridge 45-7)

No. 15 (16) Klein Cain Hurricanes (1-1) (Defeated Cy Creek 56-21)

No. 16 (18) Mayde Creek Rams (2-0) (Defeated Cy Lakes 35-7)

No. 17 (12) Ridge Point Panthers (0-1) (Lost to Dickinson 38-21)

No. 18 (19) Pearland Oilers (2-0) (Defeated Memorial 28-7)

No. 19 (20) Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (2-0) (Defeated St. Thomas 42-14)

No. 20 (NR) Grand Oaks Grizzlies (2-0) (Defeated Klein Forest 56-36)

Others to Watch: C.E. King, Summer Creek, Tomball, Humble, Spring Woods, Conroe





