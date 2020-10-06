‘5 yrs too late.’ Texans fans have a field day on social media after Bill O’Brien is fired

HOUSTON – Fans are having a field day on social media Monday after the firing of Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.

It’s been no secret how Texans fans have felt over O’Brien’s coaching and past decisions.

In March, he ruffled many feathers by trading one of Houston’s favorite wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for second-round pick running back David Johnson.

Since the trade, the Texans started the season 0-4 after the team’s recent 31-23 loss against Minnesota Vikings.

The Texans announced O-Brien’s termination and here’s how fans are reacting to the news:

