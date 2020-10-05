‘The kid’s a clown’: Former Yankees ace CC Sabathia has some choice words for Carlos Correa

HOUSTON – Former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia didn’t mince words when he was asked to comment on a postgame interview by Carlos Correa last week.

After the Houston Astros swept the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild card game to advance to the American League Division Series, Correa had something to say to the Astros haters.

“I know a lot of people are mad. I know a lot of people don’t want to see us here,” Correa is quoted as saying. “But what are they going to say now?”

During an episode of the R2C2 podcast, Sabathia, who faced the Astros during the 2017 playoffs, dropped a few f-bombs while reacting to Correa’s statement.

“They cheated and then they’re mad at us,” Sabathia said. “Like, get the (expletive) out of here. It’s a (expletive) joke. And then you finish under .500 this year. Like, shut the (expletive) up. The kid’s a clown. I’m sorry.”

Warning: The video embedded below contains language some might find offensive.

Sabathia went on to question if a playoff win over a team that’s lost 18-straight playoff games is really something to brag about.

The Astros begin their best-of-five American League Division Series stand against the Oakland A’s on Monday.