Carlos Correa goes after Astros haters; Here’s what people are saying about him

HOUSTON – Carlos Correa went after the Astros haters on Wednesday after the team’s win against the Minnesota Twins.

“I know a lot of people are mad. I know a lot of people don’t want to see us here,” Correa is quoted as saying after the team swept the Twins with a 3-1 win at their opponent’s home park. “But what are they going to say now?”

Correa hit a home run in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie.

On social media, the Astros shared Correa’s comments on a graphic. The tweet showing Correa’s comments hit a sore spot with many who are still talking about the sign-stealing scandal.

Here are some of the remarks directed toward Correa and the Astros.

Just to be honest, gotta give some respect to @TeamCJCorrea and Astros for winning a playoff series. He said everyone would be mad and they are. Stop crying about it. They won a series without cheating. A Giants fan is saying this #ForTheH #carloscorrea #Astros @astros pic.twitter.com/h8jtnxq9lP — Justin Robertson (@JRobCentral) October 1, 2020

I've never seen a team so oblivious to why they are hated. Cheating has completely ruined their reputation and nobody will look at them the same way again. Their "title" is tainted and they damaged baseball. Trash organization. — Dan Town (@DanTown22) September 30, 2020

They will say that you are still cheaters and will always be cheaters. It doesn’t matter how much you win, your lack of integrity will forever be your legacy and there is no escaping that. There will forever be an asterisk next to your name. — Nick Ackerman (@ackie04) October 1, 2020

I’ve never seen such an arrogant team defend their cheating so much — Angry Judge (@ANGRYJUDGE99) October 1, 2020

Wow! Can’t believe you are proud of his words. I’ve always wanted you guys to do good in playoffs so you can prove that you are a good team even when you made a mistake. But answering back to the fans like this?! Awful! They’re mad for a reason! Just keep playing. — Paola Valenzuela (@carmenpaolav) September 30, 2020

Last year the Washington Nationals won four World Series games in YOUR park with the place chock full of YOUR screaming, harrassing fans. Your road wins here are in silent, empty stadiums at the end of a nearly meaningless 60-game "season." Big difference. — Dr. David Gaines Ⓥ 🏑🎼⚾🏀 (@NatsAndCats) October 1, 2020

I think the laugh will always be on the Astros. Win or lose, it doesn’t erase the facts that they cheated. I don’t hate them, they’re good players who cheated & got away with it. They have to live with the shame which I’m sure regardless of what they say will always follow them. — Arghtoday2 (@arghtoday2) September 30, 2020

Why? Are the #Astros players supposed to shut up and take all the stuff that's thrown at them by fans, other players, and the media⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WjApue6464 — Griffdapoet (@griffdapoet) September 30, 2020

I didn’t think it was possible to make me happier that the #Nats took down the #Astros 4 times in Houston, but you just did. We are the champions — with no asterisks like 2017 or 2020 pic.twitter.com/ap1ozZuFC1 — Tom Sileo (@TSileo) October 1, 2020

Cheaters! Your team got off with a “slap on the wrist.” All players and personnel involved in cheating, should be out of the game for a minimum of a year. Their title should have been taken away too. I will never respect this organization or the players involved again! — Chuck Leininger (@chuckl1964) October 1, 2020

