Carlos Correa goes after Astros haters; Here’s what people are saying about him

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning of Game Two in the American League Wild Card Round at Target Field on September 30, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Astros defeated the Twins 3-1. (2020 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Carlos Correa went after the Astros haters on Wednesday after the team’s win against the Minnesota Twins.

“I know a lot of people are mad. I know a lot of people don’t want to see us here,” Correa is quoted as saying after the team swept the Twins with a 3-1 win at their opponent’s home park. “But what are they going to say now?”

Correa hit a home run in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie.

On social media, the Astros shared Correa’s comments on a graphic. The tweet showing Correa’s comments hit a sore spot with many who are still talking about the sign-stealing scandal.

Here are some of the remarks directed toward Correa and the Astros.

What do you think about the Astros and Carlos Correa’s comments? Let us know what you think below.

