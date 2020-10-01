Dwayne 'The Rock’ Johnson announces XFL to return in Spring 2022

HOUSTON – After suspending the rest of its seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak in March, the XFL will return in Spring 2022, according to former wrestling star and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In April, the league filed for bankruptcy in Delaware after being forced to suspend its operations and layoff its employees. It was acquired by Johnson in August for a reported $15 million price tag.

“As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season!” Johnson tweeted. “It’s an uphill battle - but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion and purpose.”

The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of because of the pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

Houston’s team, the Houston Roughnecks had a great season and were among the top teams in the league. You can see our past coverage of the Houston Roughnecks here.