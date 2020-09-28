Last week, there was a great lineup of football games on the VYPE Live Network. VYPE Media's Joshua Waclawczyk brings you the fourth episode of the VYPE Friday Night Recap Show.

This week, he shares Texas high school football highlights from the Pleasanton/Corpus Christi King, Marble Falls/Kyle Lehman, Regents School of Austin/Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy, Buda Johnson/Lockhart, Poteet/Lytle, Justin Northwest/Frisco Memorial, New Braunfels/San Marcos, Bellaire Episcopal/Spring Legacy The School of Sport Sciences, Cedar Park/Austin Vandegrift, Pflugerville Hendrickson/Austin Akins Early College and Memorial/Seven Lakes contests and scores from other action. Check out everything below!

Score corrections: Pleasanton 24, Corpus Christi King 6; Randolph 48, San Antonio Christian School 0

VYPE Friday Night Recap Show (Episode 4) www.youtube.com

