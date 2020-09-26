TXHSFB Scoreboard: Houston-area Scores (9/24-9/25)

Here is a comprehensive look at the Greater Houston Area for scores from a very busy night of Texas High School Football. This week is the first week that Class 6A and 5A could play games, which really fired up Houston!
Games all over the place and here are the scores!
Thursday (9/24)
Katy Taylor 37, Cypress Springs 0
Cy Park, 55, Cy Ridge 40
Bridgeland 49, Klein Cain 42
Memorial 20, Seven Lakes 15 - READ GAME RECAP
Pasadena Memorial 50, Sterling 17
George Ranch 31, Crosby 24
Grand Oaks 64, Caney Creek 7
Friday (9/25)
College Park 20, Cinco Ranch 13
Pearland 21, The Woodlands 3
C.E. King 52, Cypress Falls 3
Stratford 31, Alvin 6
Dobie 39, Jersey Village 28
Clear Brook 27, Texas City 20
Morton Ranch 24, Cypress Lakes 14
The Pearland Oilers beat The Woodlands 21-3. The Oilers D was locked in! @CoachTullos @KPRC2 @vypehouston @darius4hale @sock12_ @baylorjohnsonLB pic.twitter.com/SW4bcRRaHF— Alex Radow (@alexradow) September 26, 2020
Beaumont West Brook 48, Beaumont United 7
Humble 49, Channelview 27
North Shore 38, Shadow Creek 21 - READ 5 BIG TAKEAWAYS
La Porte 17, Deer Park 6
Clear Lake 59, Pasadena 0
Foster 79, Lamar Consolidated 7
Terry 48, Northbrook 0 - Re-watch LIVE Game Broadcast
Lumberton 32, Brazosport 28
Brazoswood 13, Santa Fe 10
College Station 55, Hutto 14
Magnolia West 48, Brenham 28
Bryan 31, Waller 20
Klein Forest 28, Goose Creek Memorial 13 - Re-watch LIVE Game Broadcast
#KPRC2FFFPLAYS Of the Week is back!— KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) September 26, 2020
Hosted by @KPRC2Ari
The Bronze Medal Play 🥉:@KleinForestFB RB @ahmontewatkins refuses to go down on his way to the end zone: pic.twitter.com/nlKgFOZPpa
Cy-Fair 13, Cypress Ranch 10
Tompkins 24, Magnolia 21
Porter 22, Montgomery 21
Anahuac 36, Tarkington 35
Needville 34, Sweeny 14 - Re-Watch LIVE Game Broadcast
Stafford 45, Wharton 14
Livingston 21, Madisonville 16
Baytown Lee 48, Galena Park 6
Bay City 31, Sealy 30
Mayde Creek 24, Conroe 14
.@StratfordFB1 beats @alvin_jacketfb 31-6. @vypehouston @KPRC2 @A_xabbo @Polleyhawkins pic.twitter.com/DAv3E7NhMW— Alex Radow (@alexradow) September 26, 2020
Private School Scoreboard
St. Pius X 42, Lutheran High North 6
Lutheran South 34, Katy St. John XXIII 14
El Campo 48, St. Thomas 37
Fort Bend Christian Academy 28, Concordia Lutheran 23
Calhoun 62, Second Baptist School 30