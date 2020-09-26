TXHSFB Scoreboard: Houston-area Scores (9/24-9/25)

Here is a comprehensive look at the Greater Houston Area for scores from a very busy night of Texas High School Football. This week is the first week that Class 6A and 5A could play games, which really fired up Houston!

Games all over the place and here are the scores!

Thursday (9/24)



Katy Taylor 37, Cypress Springs 0

Cy Park, 55, Cy Ridge 40

Bridgeland 49, Klein Cain 42

Memorial 20, Seven Lakes 15 - READ GAME RECAP

Pasadena Memorial 50, Sterling 17

George Ranch 31, Crosby 24

Grand Oaks 64, Caney Creek 7



Friday (9/25)

College Park 20, Cinco Ranch 13

Pearland 21, The Woodlands 3

C.E. King 52, Cypress Falls 3

Stratford 31, Alvin 6

Dobie 39, Jersey Village 28

Clear Brook 27, Texas City 20

Morton Ranch 24, Cypress Lakes 14

Beaumont West Brook 48, Beaumont United 7



Humble 49, Channelview 27

North Shore 38, Shadow Creek 21 - READ 5 BIG TAKEAWAYS

La Porte 17, Deer Park 6

Clear Lake 59, Pasadena 0

Foster 79, Lamar Consolidated 7

Terry 48, Northbrook 0 - Re-watch LIVE Game Broadcast

Lumberton 32, Brazosport 28

Brazoswood 13, Santa Fe 10

College Station 55, Hutto 14

Magnolia West 48, Brenham 28

Bryan 31, Waller 20

Klein Forest 28, Goose Creek Memorial 13 - Re-watch LIVE Game Broadcast

#KPRC2FFFPLAYS Of the Week is back!

Hosted by @KPRC2Ari



The Bronze Medal Play 🥉:@KleinForestFB RB @ahmontewatkins refuses to go down on his way to the end zone: pic.twitter.com/nlKgFOZPpa — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) September 26, 2020

Cy-Fair 13, Cypress Ranch 10

Tompkins 24, Magnolia 21

Porter 22, Montgomery 21

Anahuac 36, Tarkington 35

Needville 34, Sweeny 14 - Re-Watch LIVE Game Broadcast

Stafford 45, Wharton 14

Livingston 21, Madisonville 16

Baytown Lee 48, Galena Park 6

Bay City 31, Sealy 30

Mayde Creek 24, Conroe 14