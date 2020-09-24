VYPE/KPRC Local 2 Sports enter content partnership

VYPE Media, the Houston-based company that is the authority on high school and youth sports, and KPRC Channel 2, Houston's most watched local news channel, will embark on a content partnership that will provide comprehensive coverage of high school sports in the Greater Houston area.

"The popularity and loyal following of high school athletics overall in Houston and Texas is second to none," Randy McIlvoy – KPRC Sports Director said. "VYPE does a tremendous job of bringing the many stories to life to fans everywhere. We are pleased to combine our broad storytelling with VYPE and bring quality high school sports coverage to our audience."

McIlvoy and the KPRC team produce the high school sports show "Friday Football Frenzy" along with unmatched pro and collegiate sports coverage.

"Randy McIlvoy is the face of Houston sports," Matt Malatesta – VYPE Chief Content Officer said. "This partnership will expand our footprint as high school sports become more mainstream in today's sports coverage. We complement each other seamlessly and this is a win-win for both parties, but most importantly our collective followers."

The content share between VYPE and KPRC will be viewable across both companies digital, social, broadcast and publishing platforms. From rankings, recruiting, polls, highlights and human-interest features, VYPE and KPRC will roll out this exclusive coverage year round.

Follow VYPE at vype.com, @vypehouston (Twitter), @vypehouston (Instagram) @vypetexas (Facebook)

Follow KPRC at click2houston.com, @kprc2 (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook)

...

About VYPE Media

VYPE Media is a growing Houston company that provides exclusive content and services for high school and youth sports. With unique approaches for promoting student athletics, VYPE Media engages local communities of players, teams, coaches, families and fans — while developing student athletes, helping schools improve their success rates, and providing compelling opportunities for advertisers and sponsors.

About KPRC Chanel 2

KPRC-TV, channel 2, is an NBC affiliated television station licensed to Houston, Texas. The station is owned by the Graham Media Group