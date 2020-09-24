Football's Back: VYPE Austin Preseason UIL 6A & 5A Rankings

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school football season preview continues with area UIL 6A and 5A rankings. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage in the coming days.

VYPE Austin UIL 6A Football Rankings:

#1 Lake Travis

#2 Westlake



#3 Austin Vandegrift

#4 Cedar Park Vista Ridge

#5 Hutto

#6 Temple

#7 Killeen Shoemaker

#8 Hays

#9 Del Valle

#10 Round Rock Westwood

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division I Football Rankings:

#1 Cedar Park

#2 Dripping Springs

#3 Georgetown

#4 Manor



#5 Pflugerville Weiss

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division II Football Rankings:

#1 Liberty Hill

#2 Georgetown East View

#3 Lockhart

#4 Austin McCallum



#5 Leander Glenn

UIL 6A, UIL 5A Division I and UIL 5A Division II Honorable Mentions: Round Rock Stony Point, Round Rock, Austin High, Austin Anderson, Round Rock Cedar Ridge, Austin Bowie, Harker Heights, Pflugerville Hendrickson, Bastrop and Cedar Creek

