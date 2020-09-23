RECRUITING: FBCA's Strickland receives offer from Michigan

Calling recruits has become the main way that college coaches are "hitting the recruiting trail" this fall as the NCAA has extended its dead period throughout 2020. So, when the phone rings, it brings an extra level of excitement.

It was a moment that was surreal when Remington Strickland's phone rang. On the other end was Michigan.

"Michigan being one of the best and biggest programs in the country was awesome to be offered by," Strickland said.

ALL GLORY TO GOD!! Beyond blessed and excited to receive a huge offer from THE University of Michigan!! 🔵🟡 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/w5QIKJjFOg — Remington Strickland (@RemStrick2021) September 19, 2020

TheFort Bend Christian Academy three-star offensive lineman prospect has 27 offers now as he is set to begin his senior campaign on Friday. And he knows what he does on the field this fall could impact him more than just putting together a good stat line.



"Schools will be relying a lot more on film now that recruits are still not allowed to visit campuses," Strickland said. "So it's crucial I put my best efforts out every week."

Scrimmage highlights vs Westbury Christian High School!! #WeBack pic.twitter.com/yTRla7eSdH — Remington Strickland (@RemStrick2021) September 19, 2020

Back on July 25, Strickland released his Top 8 schools, which included SMU, University of Houston and Arkansas.

As Strickland goes through this fall, the recruiting process will be different for the senior than any previous signing class in probably the history of college football. It will be different, which makes his decision process different.

"A lot of virtual tours and phone calls keep me in contact with all the coaches," Strickland said. "In person visits would be much better in my opinion but you have to work with what your given.

'I would like to commit before December but I may take my time and hopefully use my visits in January."



Strickland has put Fort Bend Christian Academy on the map when it comes to the recruiting ranks, especially now getting a Big 10 Conference blue-blood on his radar.