PN-G Indians making the "Bost" of district move

The Port Neches-Groves Indians have rumbled into the playoffs for seven-straight seasons. Some would consider 2019 to be a bit of a down year, just on the premise that they did not surpass 10 wins, which they had done for the previous three years.

Blake Bost will be the one to try and wheel this team back into double digit victories again. Bost last year at QB passed for 2,505 yards and 15 scores. Brady Nail will be the top target for Bost at receiver.

Defensively, watch for linebackers Christian Sullivan (60 tackles) and Dean Guidry (45 tackles, 1 INT) will lead that corps, which brings back four starters. The Indians will battle Barbers Hill and Crosby for the district title.



