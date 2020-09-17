VYPE Play of the Week (Week 3)

Check out the VYPE Play of the Week from Week 3 of the 2020 Texas High School Football season. It was voted on by you, the fans!



This week's play comes from Friday's highly-anticipated Lampasas/Wimberley matchup, where Lampasas' Case Brister ran 40 yards for a touchdown in the Badgers' 57-28 win against the visiting Texans.

Come back every Tuesday for our weekly Play of the Week poll and every Thursday to see who has been picked.

