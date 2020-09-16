The Playmakers of Pasadena ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

As we get back to the fields of play, let's take a look at what we have to look forward to in Pasadena ISD.

Courtney Klingler, Softball (@Courtney_k_15)

The Klingler name has been famous around Houston for decades. Jimmy and David Klingler were star football players at U of H. Courtney Klingler, who was a star softball player at Manvel HS - then Campbell - then U of H, now takes over the Pasadena Memorial softball program. Stay tuned.

Norma Gutierrez, Pasadena Memorial (@WatchNormaRun)

Norma Gutierrez ran a 20:14.29 in the district meet for a 12th place finish. The senior is committed to Mississippi College for her collegiate running.

Alberto Campa, Dobie, (@dobie_xc)

The fastest man at Dobie High School? Alberto Campa reached the state cross-country meet in 2019 after finishing third overall in the District 22-6A meet. Campa ran a 16:20.25 and will only be faster as the 2020 season begins.

Ana Renteria, Pasadena Sam Rayburn

Ana Renteria helped lead Pasadena Rayburn to a fourth place finish in District 22-6A a year ago. So, what will she do for an encore? Renteria finished 11th overall at the 2019 district meet and is looking to breaking into the Top 10 as a junior.

Miryam Mendoza, Pasadena Memorial (@miryam_mendoza1)

The Pasadena Memorial girls track team could have a break-out season after a third-place finish in district a year ago behind Kingwood and Atascocita. Miryam Mendoza enters her junior season after finishing 14th overall in the district meet.

