The Who's Who in Lamar Consolidated ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

VYPE highlights five sports figures from Lamar Consolidated ISD in this edition of LCISD Headliners.

Avery Shimaitis, George Ranch (@averyshimaitis)

Just a junior, Avery Shimaitis is key to George Ranch's success on the volleyball court in 2020. The outside will has the explosiveness to be a No. 1 hitter on a talented team that should be headed to the postseason.

DeAndre Chandler, Foster (@drechandler13)

Do not sleep on DeAndre Chandler. Sure, one of the nation's top WRs Cody Jackson plays on the other side, but the 6-foot-4 Chandler has the ability to win 50-50 balls and stretch the field. He's great in the classroom and holds offers from Southwestern University and Howard Payne.

David Babalola, George Ranch (@Babaloladave)

At 6-foot-4, 220, George Ranch's David Babalolo is scary coming off the edge. The senior has started to pick up the recruiting pace as well with offers from New Mexico State, Abilene Christian, Southern, TSU and Lamar.

Lance McClain, Terry Football (@20McClain)

Someone is going to get a good one. Terry DE Lance McClain is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete, who is just scratching the surface. What makes him attractive is a 3.5 GPA and at his size the ability to run track. He can move.

Mackenzie Palmer, Foster (@m_palmer16 )

Foster's Mackenzie Palmer is a beast on the court and in the classroom. The National Honor Society member leads the Falcon defense as a libero and earned honorable-mention honors in between the lines.

