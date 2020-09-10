Coaches Corner: Alex Edwards, Fort Bend Christian Volleyball

There will be a new leader in the nest this season for Fort Bend Christian Academy Volleyball.

Alex Edwards is set to make her head-coaching debut later this week leading the Eagles. Previously, Edwards was an assistant coach at Episcopal.

Edwards is Houston through and through. The new head coach played at Katy Taylor HS, went on to the University of Oklahoma and finished her career at the University of Houston. Her coaching career started at Houston Christian and then went to Episcopal before landing at FBCA.

