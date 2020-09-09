VYPE Austin Small School Football Rankings (9/9)

We're two weeks into the 2020 Texas high school football season, so it's time for updated VYPE Austin Small School Team Rankings. Check out the latest top 10 and honorable mentions for top area UIL 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A squads below.

VYPE Austin UIL 4A Top 10 Football Rankings:

#1 Lampasas: 2-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Wimberley: 2-0 (Previous: #3)



#3 Austin LBJ Early College: 0-0 (Previous: #2)

#4 Fredericksburg: 2-0 (Previous: #6)

#5 Burnet: 2-0 (Previous: #7)

#6 Salado: 1-1 (Previous: #4)

#7 Giddings: 1-1 (Previous: #8)

#8 Smithville: 1-1 (Previous: #5)

#9 La Grange: 0-2 (Previous: #9)

#10 Taylor: 0-2 (Previous: #10)

VYPE Austin UIL 1A-3A Top 10 Football Rankings:

#1 Rockdale: 2-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 San Saba: 2-0 (Previous: #3)

#3 Lexington: 2-0 (Previous: #4)

#4 Cameron Yoe: 1-1 (Previous: #2)

#5 Thorndale: 2-0 (Previous: #6)

#6 Holland: 2-0 (Previous: #7)

#7 Schulenburg: 2-0 (Previous: NR)

#8 Flatonia: 2-0 (Previous: #8)

#9 Little River Academy: 2-0 (Previous: #9)

#10 Granger: 1-1 (Previous: #5)

Fell out: Mason 0-2 (Previous: #10)

Other teams to watch: Llano (2-0), Lometa (2-0), Lago Vista (1-0), Rosebud-Lott (1-1), Bartlett (1-1), Brady (1-1), Blanco (1-1), Milano (1-1), Johnson City (1-1), Altair Rice Consolidated (1-1)