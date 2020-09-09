The Stars of Spring Branch ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great athletes in Spring Branch ISD. VYPE highlights five athletes or teams from Spring Branch ISD in this edition of SBISD Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.



David Granda - Northbrook

David Granda is the top returning runner for the Northbrook Raiders. Last year as a junior, Granda finished ninth overall at the District 17-6A Meet and then went on to finish 45th overall at the Region III Championships with a time of 17:18. Watch for Granda to make a run at state in the fall.

Ryan Fraser - Memorial

Memorial was a veteran team a year ago but Fraser made an impact as a sophomore. Fraser finished 12th overall at the District 17-6A Meet before finishing 41st overall at the Region III Championships with a time of 17:13:10. Fraser is one of two runners returning off that 2019 team that finished ninth overall at the Region III-6A Championships.

Emanuel Galdino - Stratford

Galdino is going to be the face of the Stratford men's cross country team this season. Galdino is coming off an impressive year, in which he qualified for the UIL State Cross Country meet as a sophomore. Galdino won the District 17-6A individual crown with a time of 16:17.22 and then went on to finish seventh overall at the Region III Championships with a personal record time of 16:14.40.

Jan Barrett - Memorial

Jan Barrett is another runner to watch over at Memorial High School. The incoming senior finished 13th overall at the District 17-6A Meet with a time of 17:10:30 and then finished 77th overall at the Region III-6A meet. He will be definitely another one to watch.

Mitchell Harper - Stratford

Mitchell Harper is another runner to watch over at Stratford and he was a sophomore just like Galdino. Harper finished 19th overall at the District 17-6A meet with a time of 17:41.37 and then posted a time of 17:00.09 at the Region III-6A Championships to finish for 32nd overall. He will be another key piece to this year's team.

