RECRUITING: St.Thomas QB Maddox Kopp verbally commits to University of Houston

HOUSTON - The Elite 11 finalist is heading to the University of Houston.



On Tuesday evening, in front of friends and family,Kopp, with the Houston skyline in the backgroun, verbally committed to Cougars. Kopp's final five schools came down to the University of Houston, Ole Miss, Colorado, Tulane and Wyoming.

"Just being able to do this in front of my family and friends was a big deal for me," Kopp said. "Once I knew I wanted to come to Houston, Coach [Rich] McGuire and I decided we wanted to do it up here and get the city in the background."

Kopp's recruitment went wild this summer after he was invited to compete in the Elite 11 finals. Kopp eventually narrowed it down to five. Last season for St. Thomas, Kopp passed for 3,089 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Having a Division I prospect in the Kopp household is nothing new.

Oldest brother Braden (2016 Houston Christian graduate) just graduated from Vanderbilt, where he played football. Braden, donning a red St. Thomas polo sat just to the left of little brother Maddox and Miller when the decision happened.

"It was a pretty incredible moment seeing him commit to Houston and make that leap," Braden said. "I'm proud of him, I'm happy for him. It's great being back, being in the city and be able to see him."

Miller (2018 Houston Christian graduate) is currently at Northwestern and Anderson (2019 St. Thomas graduate) is at Lamar University, both of whom play basketball. Anderson was unable to attend the evening due to workouts at Lamar but did FaceTime Maddox after the moment.

Miller is actually on a "summer break" from Northwestern but set to head back later this month, so the timing worked out, which was special.

"It was awesome, I never thought I'd be here for this," Miller said. "But to be here and sit next to him and see the excitement on his face and the relief in him when he took his jacket off and say 'The University of Houston', it was awesome for me to know that all his hard work culmunated and came to this point.

So, now it's Maddox's turn.