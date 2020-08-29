Astros opt to not play Friday night in protest of police brutality, Jacob Blake shooting

HOUSTON – There will be no baseball Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros were scheduled to host Oakland and the game was to begin at 8:10 p.m. That game will be postponed. Players from both teams laid number 42 jerseys on home plate in honor of Jackie Robinson, accompanied with a Black Lives Matter jersey.

Robinson broke barriers in 1947 as the first Black player to play in Major League Baseball.

“The Houston Astros players, with support from the Oakland players, have decided to postpone tonight’s game,” the Astros wrote in a statement. “We support their decision to make a strong statement in support of the fight for racial equality. We are proud of our players’ efforts to use their voices to drive necessary change. The Astros and A’s will proudly celebrate Jackie Robinson Day tomorrow when play is resumed.”

See what happened: