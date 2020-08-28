What to watch for in tonight’s Texans scrimmage at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON – It’s not a game but it is the next best thing. The Texans have no preseason games to measure how they stack up so tonight’s scrimmage will have to fill that void.

The Texans will divide up and hopefully get in 25 to 30 plays for the number one offense and defenses although Bill O’Brien hasn’t announced it. The key getting some reps in game conditions and get out of NRG tonight healthy. Remember tonight officially marks the two week countdown to the season opener in Kansas City against the defending super bowl champion Chiefs.

What to watch for tonight:

Number 1 Offense: tonight is a chance to see Deshaun Watson run the offense effectively. Also a first look at the new receivers in Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. I want to watch Will Fuller do his thing as well. The Texans have to have Fuller healthy this season. When he is healthy he’s proven to be a favorite target for Deshaun Watson.

Other WR’s: Will be anxious to see if Keke Coutee is suited up and out there playing. He’s missed some time at camp which has him now in a battle with DeAndre Carter for one of the backup slot positions not to mention the competition for the kickoff returnman spot. Carter has had a good camp and Coutee has to step it up and stay on the field to show Bill O’Brien he can be counted on.

Defense: Most, if not all, of the starters are already accounted for but there are some interesting situations brewing. Jacob Martin is a potential big time playmaker who believes 2020 will be his breakout season and as he puts it maybe double digit sacks. Will be watching Martin tonight when he’s on the field and also several others including cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. who is in a battle for a starting spot if he can beat out Gareon Conley. Bradley Roby is the other CB for Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Tight Ends: This is a really deep group that’s loaded with talent. O’Brien likes to use his tight ends. Jordan Akins has been really good during camp with his route running and some great catches. Darren Fells will also get plenty time. Then there are the other two in the group like Jordan Thomas and Kahale Warring that will battle. It’s still unclear how many TE’s O’Brien will keep on the roster. He could keep all four if one or two can help on special teams. Warring needs to finally prove he can produce for this offense and stay healthy.

The scrimmage begins at 7pm inside of NRG Stadium. We’ll have some highlights for you tonight at 10pm and more here on click2houston.com/sports.