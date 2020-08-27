2020 Fort Bend Christian Academy Volleyball Preview

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 10 private school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Sleepers - Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles.

Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

FBCA enters a new era as Alex Edwards moves over from Episcopal to take over the program. Edwards was an assistant under Amanda Watts at Episcopal. Edwards takes over a program that finished fourth in district and made it to the second round of the playoffs. FBCA brings back some key pieces, including first-team, all-district pick Bailey Hanner, who's recruiting should take off. Hanner's goal is to surpass 600 kills in 2020. Other key returners include Shea Stone, Caitlyn Harraman and Parker Smith. Stone was a second-teamer, while Harraman and Smith earned honorable-mention nods.