Nimitz grad Josh Huff fights for second chance in NFL

HOUSTON – Josh Huff was getting ready to continue his strong play for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League. The wide receiver was thinking about getting back into the NFL, but his current contract came first.

On Monday, the Canadian Football League canceled the season. Now Huff can either wait it out or explore NFL opportunities. He has chosen to do a bit of both.

“There are definitely teams interested,” said Huff. “I want to hear what teams have to say about me and once I figure that out I’ll see where to go from there.”

Huff last played in the NFL in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after being released from the Philadelphia Eagles. He returned two kicks for touchdowns and caught four touchdown passes with the Eagles. His last NFL opportunity was in 2018 with the New Orleans Saints but was released during the preseason.

“Watching him grow as a man and a father has been impressive,” said his trainer Justin Allen of All-EN Sports Performance.

Huff said he has grown and has used the offseason to stay in shape.

“I’m putting in work every day,” he said. “Spending time with my kids is very important to me. Mainly, I’ve been trying to get back to the basics of football.”