Here’s how you can watch the Houston Rockets game Friday night

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Houston Rockets' James Harden, right, goes up for a shot as Dallas Mavericks' Delon Wright (55) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Houston Rockets are finally returning to the court to finish the season after games were abruptly put on hold in March when the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

The Rockets will take on the Dallas Mavericks Friday night at the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

For the safety of everyone, no fans will be in attendance.

The game will be shown on ESPN and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Click here to find your channels.

ESPN will also stream the game online.

Fans can also tune in to follow the Rockets’ return to basketball on SportsTalk 790 and KTRH 740 AM in English and 850 AM in Spanish.

