3 things for Houston sports fans to watch this week

Hello from the Xfinity Sports Desk at KPRC 2.

Sports is back and according to Las Vegas, the Astros have 11-1 odds at winning the World Series.

Astros report to training camp

The season is set. It will be a 60-game sprint-to-the-finish. The Astros will open up their spring training this week at Minute Maid Park and they will also spilt time training at the University of Houston. Astros manager Dusty Baker was just getting familiar with his team before COVD-19 shutdown sports. Baker said he will rely on his coaching staff early and often to find the best pitching rotation and defensive lineup late in games.

Rockets begin training camp at the Toyota Center

Despite the rise in COVD-19 cases in Florida, the NBA has finalized their restart. The first game is slated for July 30 with the Rockets playing on July 31 -- day two, against their in-state rival the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets open local camp tentatively on Tuesday as the team is scheduled to leave for Orlando on July 9.

The Dash to play in NWSL 2020 Challenge CUP

The Houston Dash will kick off their season in the NWSL Challenge Cup on Tuesday. The Dash will square off with the Utah Royals at 11:30 a.m. Every team will play four games and then they will be seeded for the knockout round. Go Dash!

For all your sports needs, tune into KPRC 2 Sports and our sports page at Click2houston.com.