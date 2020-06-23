Xfinity Sports Desk: What to Watch

Here are some of the things we’re watching at the Xfinity Sports Desk:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SEASON WILL SET -- EVENTUALLY

The players have rejected the final offer from the league, and now it’s up to commissioner Rob Manfred to impose a season. The league is waiting on the players to give word that they can make it to pre-season training within a week, and can agree to play under the league’s coronavirus policy.

MLB will impose a 60-game season which would start July 24.

NBA CONTINUES WITH PLAYERS SITTING OUT

Former Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza is among the players who have decided not to participate in the NBA season’s restart. Other players, like Wizards sharpshooter Davis Bertans are also out. This comes after several players, including Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard and Lou Williams expressed concerns that an NBA season would distract from social justice actions in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

GOLF ROLLS ON, STILL NO TIGER

Arguably the best social-distancing sport has had a relatively successful return to action, with just one positive COVID-19 test on the PGA Tour (Nick Watney, who, so far, hasn’t infected any other players). The PGA now moves to Connecticut for the Travelers Championship where there’s another impressive field featuring the best players in the world, excluding Tiger Woods. Woods is projected to re-join the tour at the Memorial, one of his favorite tournaments.