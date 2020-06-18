JC Correa, younger brother of Carlos Correa, signs deal with Houston Astros

Astros fans might be repping a Correa jersey with a different number on it in the future.

JC Correa, the younger brother of shortstop Carlos Correa, said he intends to sign with the Astros as an undrafted free agent on Thursday, MLB.com reports.

“It means the world for me,” JC told MLB.com. “I’ve been wanting to sign for two years now.”

The first-generation college student who recently graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont, is an undrafted utility infielder. He played two years at Lamar after transferring from Alvin Community College, MLB.com reports.

“I wanted to get my degree and now that I got my degree, I will sign and play professional baseball,” JC said. “That is my other goal, to make it to the big leagues. I’ll work harder than I have worked my whole life to make it there. But for me it means to the world to be signing professional.”

COVID-19 didn’t stop me from graduating 👨🏽‍🎓 First one in the family 🙏🏽 now I have more to accomplish. Blessed 🙏🏽 #ClassOf2020 #LU pic.twitter.com/BigumIwTjV — JC Correa (@Jc_Correa1) May 16, 2020

“[I’m] very proud of his accomplishments,” Carlos said of his brother. “Now is when the real work starts. I know that with his work ethic and his talent, he will become a big leaguer someday.”

According to MLB.com, JC had several offers from other clubs but couldn’t pass up the chance to play for the Astros.

“They drafted me twice, so they showed a lot of interest in me,” JC said. “Also, my brother is there. If I want to play with him one day, that’s the team I want to be on. I know I can make good things happen and help the team a lot. I’m excited to play for the Astros.”