Astros commit to paying minor league players through the summer while other MLB teams make cuts

HOUSTON – Minor league players in the Astros farm system will be paid at least through August 31, officials said Friday.

“With the uncertainty that our minor league players are facing currently, this decision provides our players with the assurance that they will receive a paycheck through August,” said Astros owner Jim Crane. “We believe that this is the right thing to do.”

“Having a farm system of talented minor league players is a key aspect of the success of the Astros franchise,” said Astros General Manager James Click. “We hope that continuing the stipend for our players will provide them support in these challenging times.”

However, many other MLB teams announced this week that they were cutting minor league players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oakland Athletics faced serious backlash after their announcement. So did the Chicago Cubs, who announced they were cutting 30 minor league players, according to NBC Sports Chicago.