Q&A with Texans offensive lineman Zach Fulton

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans offensive line improved in 2019, giving up 44 sacks vs. the league-high 62 in 2018.

2020 looks to be even better, partially because all five starts will return in the position they played in 2019.

Tunsil-Scharping-Martin-Fulton-Howard from left to right shows team continuity and should help the Texans get more time for Deshaun Watson to work, plus help the team install new wrinkles with the team’s two talented pass-catching running backs.

This week, KPRC 2 caught up with right guard Zach Fulton on his offseason and the Texans offensive line.

Q: What have you been doing?

A: Working out and spending time with my family. Also, some home projects. I’ve been looking around my home and doing some home improvements...and playing video games. I play FIFA.

Q: Continuity is important in an O-line, and you have two young starters back; what do you like about the way Tytus Howard and Max Scharping have improved?

A: They got thrown into the fire (in 2019) as rookies and it builds a lot of experience and a lot of character. In the offseason, I’m seeing them grow and be able to lead and work by themselves. They’re growing up (in) front of me. It’s great to see.

Q: What is it like doing offseason work via Zoom meetings?

A: It’s a little bit difficult not being able to see each other, but as far as meeting on Zoom it’s really great we’re able to do that. We’re able to get a lot of information through that.