Play video games with Alex Bregman, other Astros all in the name of charity

HOUSTON – Alex Bregman has stepped up to help Houston in a big way by launching his FEEDHOU fundraiser, with the goal of raising $2 million for the Houston Food Bank to help feed people in need.

On Tuesday, Bregman will host a 24-hour live stream via Twitch in the hopes of adding to the $1.8 million his fundraiser has already given to the food bank.

According to a news release, Bregman and other big names like George Springer, Lance McCullers Jr., Josh Reddick, Jake Marisnick, DeAndre Hopkins and more will be playing a variety of games, including Fortnite, Madden NFL 20, Call of Duty: Warzone and more.

“While cities are beginning to reopen, what hasn’t changed is the number of people still experiencing hunger during these tough times,” said Bregman. “This fundraiser is an activity that’s meant to be fun and respect social distancing while having the potential to generate a tremendous amount of support for the Houston Food Bank. I am looking forward to seeing everyone online.”

According to the release, there will be memorabilia giveaways and some donors will get a chance to compete alongside Bregman during the stream.

To watch, people can log on at twitch.tv/alexbregmantwitch. The fundraiser begins Tuesday at 8 a.m. and ends Wednesday at 7:59 a.m.

KPRC 2 joined Alex’s Army to help get food to Houstonians in need and help raise $2 million for the effort. Proceeds raised through Bregman’s FEEDHOU campaign will directly benefit the Houston Food Bank, a non-profit committed to feeding the hungry in the Houston area.

There are two ways you can help:

Give. Every $1 you donate can help provide three meals. Donations can be made by typing “FEEDHOU” in a text message to the number 41444 or by visiting Alex’s Army fundraising page.

Volunteer. If you are healthy and want to make an impact, the Houston Food Bank needs you! Register at houstonfoodbank.org to see available volunteer shifts for individuals or small groups. Volunteer safety is a priority and appropriate safety measures will be taken, including social distancing.