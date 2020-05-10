Deshaun Watson writes contentious post about The Bears that sparks debate

HOUSTON – The Texans and Deshaun Watson are working on a long-term extension after the team picked up his 5th-year option.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are also working on an extension after opting for Mahomes’ 5th-year option.

The Bears...oh, the Bears. They declined Mitch Trubisky’s 5th-year option. 2020 is a prove-it year for the quarterback, who was drafted higher than both Mahomes and Watson.

This weekend, an argument between sports pundits drew a reaction from Watson when discussing the 2017 NFL Draft process.

The bears NEVER ONCE talked to me.. https://t.co/nMX7JKW99P — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) May 9, 2020

Watson claims the Chicago Bears never talked to him in the 2017 pre-draft process.

Certainly, many articles have been written on how the Bears fell in love with Mitch Trubisky. But Watson’s tweet suggests the Bears’ process was incomplete.

While Patrick Mahomes turned out much better than his perceived pre-draft flaws, it’s no surprise Watson has been successful. Remember he is a two-time Heisman finalist, a National Champion, and one of the all-time college quarterbacks of the decade.

Trubisky started for one year at North Carolina, but the Bears fell in love. On the flip side, Rich Eisen argues that Watson told him he “had” talked to the Bears.

From our vault: We love @deshaunwatson but it does appear he did talk to the @ChicagoBears at least once before the 2017 #NFLDraft ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/B8c6fiyY6z — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 9, 2020

Watson’s quarterback coach Quincy Avery explains that many players are told by agents to exaggerate interest.

. @GottliebShow You are obviously confused on the pre-draft process, so let me help you out. Every year, players are instructed by their agent to leverage the media so that teams feel that there is more competition in the market place than there actually is. https://t.co/dDj3ncEjTr — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) May 9, 2020

Either way, the Texans (and Chiefs) won out with their picks while the Bears might be starting over at quarterback in 2021 if Trubisky and Nick Foles don’t show that they’re long term solutions.