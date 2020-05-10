66ºF

Deshaun Watson writes contentious post about The Bears that sparks debate

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

Tags: Texans, sports, Deshaun Watson, NFL
FILE PHOTO - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – The Texans and Deshaun Watson are working on a long-term extension after the team picked up his 5th-year option.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are also working on an extension after opting for Mahomes’ 5th-year option.

The Bears...oh, the Bears. They declined Mitch Trubisky’s 5th-year option. 2020 is a prove-it year for the quarterback, who was drafted higher than both Mahomes and Watson.

This weekend, an argument between sports pundits drew a reaction from Watson when discussing the 2017 NFL Draft process.

Watson claims the Chicago Bears never talked to him in the 2017 pre-draft process.

Certainly, many articles have been written on how the Bears fell in love with Mitch Trubisky. But Watson’s tweet suggests the Bears’ process was incomplete.

While Patrick Mahomes turned out much better than his perceived pre-draft flaws, it’s no surprise Watson has been successful. Remember he is a two-time Heisman finalist, a National Champion, and one of the all-time college quarterbacks of the decade.

Trubisky started for one year at North Carolina, but the Bears fell in love. On the flip side, Rich Eisen argues that Watson told him he “had” talked to the Bears.

Watson’s quarterback coach Quincy Avery explains that many players are told by agents to exaggerate interest.

Either way, the Texans (and Chiefs) won out with their picks while the Bears might be starting over at quarterback in 2021 if Trubisky and Nick Foles don’t show that they’re long term solutions.

