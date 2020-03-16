Hopkins Trade: What this means for the Texans

HOUSTON – Earlier, KPRC 2 reported that Deandre Hopkins was being shopped for a trade.

Now, the deal is done. The seven-year veteran is headed to the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans general manager and head coach Bill O’Brien made the decision to send Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to Arizona.

What do the Texans get?

Not even a first-round draft pick. The Texans get Cardinals running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder.

What does this mean for the Texans?

Hopkins is one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL and has been key to the Texans offense. His 504 receptions, 6,590 yards and 46 TDs each rank second in the league over the past five years, per Field Yates of ESPN. The Texans other wide receivers, Kenny Stills and Will Fuller, have both battled injuries.

Fuller could be the one to step up, but he would have to remain healthy. Fuller’s soft tissue issues were one of the team’s main frustrations last season. The Texans clearly will need a wide receiver, but getting a top pick will be difficult as the Texans don’t have a first-round pick.

This is the first major trade move O’Brien has made as the official general manager of the Texans, though he was behind the Jadaveon Clowney trade last season as well.