Houston Roughnecks remain undefeated after win against Seattle Dragons

HOUSTON – This win didn’t come easy for the Houston Roughnecks.

Down 14-0 in the second quarter, a touchdown from Nick Holley puts Houston on the board.

At the end of the first half, Houston was still down, 14-6. A touchdown from James Butler cuts the Dragons lead, 14-12.

So, where was the PJ Walker/Cam Phillips connection? It came, just much later than usual.

"We knew that we had to do our jobs better and just pay a little more attention to detail," wide receiver Phillips said.

Houston gained their first lead, 26-23, in the fourth quarter thanks to Phillips.

"We had been behind in a game, but not that much behind," said head coach June Jones.

Jones also said the team's ability to bounce back is reflective of Walker's skills, despite his interceptions.

"PJ, you know, wishes he hadn't thrown a couple of balls, but the thing I was impressed with was that he came right back and took us right down the field again and didn't let it bother him," Jones said. "That's what the great ones have the ability to do."

On Seattle's last drive, Houston's DeMarquis Gates came up with his third-straight big play on defense, recovering B.J. Daniels' fumble on 3-10 on the Houston 40-yard line.

The Roughnecks win came in front of a season-high 19,773 fans at TDECU stadium.

“We know what we have in that locker room, we just go out there and do what we do,” said Walker.

Check out the Houston Roughnecks’ big fourth-quarter play: