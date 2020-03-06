Here’s what you need to know about the Astros’ ring ceremony on March 27

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros will receive their 2019 AL Championship rings on Mar. 27, their second opening day game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The ceremony will take place before the first pitch of the game, scheduled on Mar. 27 at 7:10 p.m. All fans who attend the game will receive a replica ALCS trophy.

Fans are also encouraged to stay after the game for their traditional Friday Night Fireworks.

During the Mar. 28 game versus the Angels, all attending fans will receive a replica AL Championship ring.

To purchase tickets for Opening Day Weekend, visit mlb.com/astros/tickets. Opening Day weekend is from Mar. 26-Mar. 29.