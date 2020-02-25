UH’s Tune is the clear starter for the Cougars in 2020 season, coach says

HOUSTON – University of Houston head football coach Dana Holgorsen made it clear that Clayton Tune will be his starting quarterback entering the 2020 season.

“Good news is he’s a clear number one and there’s no quarterback controversy what so ever,” Holgorsen said prior to the team’s fourth day of spring practice. “He feels like it’s his team and I think it’s going to make him a better player knowing he’s the guy.”

Tune started seven games in 2019 after taking over for D’Eriq King who red-shirted after four games. Tune passed for 1,533 yards and 11 touchdowns, including a season-high 407 yards vs SMU on October 24. Holgorsen anticipates Tune will make a big leap from last year.

"Year two, in this system, is always a lot better than year one," Holgorsen said. "When guys play in their second year, like Case Keenum did, it's a lot better."

The Cougars, as a whole, are hoping to make a big improvement from 2019. The Coogs won just four games under new head coach Dana Holgorsen.

“Pretty eager group, we’ve had a lot of good meetings,” Holgorsen said. “It’s a different feel, it’s a different vibe and our guys are excited about practicing.”