Twitter rips Astros after team’s sign-stealing apology ahead of training camp

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Houston Astros are working to “regain the trust” of their fams and the rest of the baseball community ahead of the 2020 season, following the sign-stealing scandal that got general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch fired.

Team owner Jim Crane, new manager Dusty Baker and players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman addressed the issue at their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida ahead of the first practice for pitchers and catchers.

“I’m really sorry for the choices that were made,” Bregman said. “I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans.”

Crane said the incident will never happen again and the team is working to move past the scandal that tarnished their 2017 championship win.

Following the news conference, people on Twitter were not quick to buy the apology give, saying it was sad and “made them look worse.”

That #Astros press conference was sad and actually makes them look worse. I thought Bregman was supposed to be some cocky bad ass. He sounded like Ricky Bobby after he won his first race. pic.twitter.com/HFw7YbPbIF — Josh Innes (@JoshInnesShow) February 13, 2020

Here are some of the other things people are saying about the public address:

Aroldis Chapman responds to Jim Crane's comments that the Astros stealing signs didn't have an impact on the game:



"I disagree with that...when you have an advantage like that, it's definitely going to make you a stronger team" pic.twitter.com/6YW3Q6jVFr — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 13, 2020

that Astros press conference pic.twitter.com/y0m2G0Lggf — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 13, 2020

People hate the Yankees for winning

People hate the Lakers for winning

People hate the Patriots for winning

People hate the Cowboys for winning



People hate the #Astros because they've showed absolutely no remorse and nothing but arrogance for lying, deception & cheating — Joel (@JoelFourBases) February 13, 2020

Recap of the Astros apology pic.twitter.com/eXY18671c8 — Greg, MBA (@itsgreg72) February 13, 2020

Astros owner Jim Crane claiming cheating didn’t help them win the World Series may be the most tone deaf, arrogant, and despised statement in baseball since steroid scandal. Stunning! — Jay Crawford (@JaycrawfordCLE) February 13, 2020