47ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

47ºF

Sports

Twitter rips Astros after team’s sign-stealing apology ahead of training camp

Tags: Astros, Houston Astros, Sports, MLB, Sign Stealing, Spring training
The Astros made a public apology for the sign-stealing sandal on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
The Astros made a public apology for the sign-stealing sandal on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (KPRC 2)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Houston Astros are working to “regain the trust” of their fams and the rest of the baseball community ahead of the 2020 season, following the sign-stealing scandal that got general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch fired.

Team owner Jim Crane, new manager Dusty Baker and players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman addressed the issue at their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida ahead of the first practice for pitchers and catchers.

“I’m really sorry for the choices that were made,” Bregman said. “I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans.”

Crane said the incident will never happen again and the team is working to move past the scandal that tarnished their 2017 championship win.

Following the news conference, people on Twitter were not quick to buy the apology give, saying it was sad and “made them look worse.”

Here are some of the other things people are saying about the public address:

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: