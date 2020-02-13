Houston Astros to hold press conference in West Palm Beach ahead of spring training

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Houston Astros will hold a 9:30 a.m. press conference at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex in West Palm Beach, Florida Thursday.

The press conference comes before spring training begins. Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane, Astros manager Dusty Baker and Astros players are expected to take part.

Crane plans to gather most, if not all, of the team today to discuss how they will address the sign-stealing scandal, which led to the firings of both GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. Now, new leadership is in place after Crane hired Dusty Baker as the new manager and James Click as the club’s new general manager.

Following the press conference, the Astros clubhouse will open at 10 a.m. ET.