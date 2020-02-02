Here is who Texas athletes think will win the Super Bowl

MIAMI – Super Bowl LIV is almost ready to rock at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

All week, KPRC 2 Reporter Ari Alexander spoke to various NFL luminaries and gathered their thoughts on the game.

Here are some predictions:

Deshaun Watson

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans throws a 54-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Position: Texans quarterback

Winner: Won’t say

Score: 31-28

David Carr

2002 -- David Carr (Getty Images)

Position: Former Texans quarterback, NFL Network analyst

Winner: Chiefs

Score: By 2 points or 20 points

Dante Hall

Dante Hall talks about his NFL career

Position: Chiefs legend (Nimitz High/Texas A&M)

Winner: Chiefs

Score: 34-31

Martellus Bennett

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 12: Tight end Martellus Bennett #88 of the New England Patriots walks off the field after a 41-16 win over the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

Position: Former Bears/Patriots tight end (Alief Taylor/Texas A&M)

Winner: Chiefs

Score: 37-24

Ari Alexander

MIAMI - What an unbelievable place for my first Super Bowl!



The 6 year old in the Dan Marino jersey grew up... And now, we LIV it up!#superbowlliv pic.twitter.com/g2EXa24MOK — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) February 2, 2020

And now, my final breakdown and score prediction.

Position: KPRC 2 Reporter

Winner: Chiefs

Score: 30-21

I really like what Carr had to say with the “2 or 20” thing because I think there are two ways this game goes.

1. The 49ers jump on the Chiefs early like the Texans did through turnovers, then Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs back in a close win.

2. The Chiefs dismantle the 49ers early and hold on to win by around 17. The two scores that I thought about during the week were 27-24 and 34-17.

My final prediction is somewhere in the middle, I’m going 30-21 with Patrick Mahomes getting MVP Honors and 49ers tight end George Kittle racking up a ton of yards in a comeback effort.

Also, Niners fans, yikes, everyone we talked to really, really liked the Chiefs.