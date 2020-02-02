Here is who Texas athletes think will win the Super Bowl
MIAMI – Super Bowl LIV is almost ready to rock at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
All week, KPRC 2 Reporter Ari Alexander spoke to various NFL luminaries and gathered their thoughts on the game.
Here are some predictions:
Deshaun Watson
Position: Texans quarterback
Winner: Won’t say
Score: 31-28
David Carr
Position: Former Texans quarterback, NFL Network analyst
Winner: Chiefs
Score: By 2 points or 20 points
Dante Hall
Position: Chiefs legend (Nimitz High/Texas A&M)
Winner: Chiefs
Score: 34-31
Martellus Bennett
Position: Former Bears/Patriots tight end (Alief Taylor/Texas A&M)
Winner: Chiefs
Score: 37-24
Ari Alexander
And now, my final breakdown and score prediction.
Position: KPRC 2 Reporter
Winner: Chiefs
Score: 30-21
I really like what Carr had to say with the “2 or 20” thing because I think there are two ways this game goes.
1. The 49ers jump on the Chiefs early like the Texans did through turnovers, then Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs back in a close win.
2. The Chiefs dismantle the 49ers early and hold on to win by around 17. The two scores that I thought about during the week were 27-24 and 34-17.
My final prediction is somewhere in the middle, I’m going 30-21 with Patrick Mahomes getting MVP Honors and 49ers tight end George Kittle racking up a ton of yards in a comeback effort.
Also, Niners fans, yikes, everyone we talked to really, really liked the Chiefs.
